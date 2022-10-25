TV Shows
Published October 25, 2022

Unwrap the 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer

Watch the merry mayhem unfold exclusively on Disney+ November 25.

by Rachel Paige

It's time to deck the galaxy! Lights, presents, trees, snowflakes, candy canes, and...Kevin Bacon?

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.
 
The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
 
James Gunn wrote and directed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.

Unwrap the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special on November 25 on Disney+. 

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Featuring New Music by Taboo, 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney+

Related

Gear

Deck the Galaxy with New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Funkos

Let the festive season begin!

16 hours ago

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

"To be invited back and starting again, almost, it feels like a little bit like a dream. It feels too good to be true. I'm so excited about the future."

6 days ago

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Introducing Marvel Studios’ K.E.V.I.N.

Were you expecting a man?

1 week ago

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 9 — Jennifer Walters vs. K.E.V.I.N.

“There are certain things that are supposed to happen in a Super Hero story."

1 week ago