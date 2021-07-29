TV Shows
Published July 29, 2021

‘Hawkeye’: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Take Aim on November 24

Take a peek at the upcoming Disney+ series!

by Rachel Paige
hawkeye

You know what they say: Two Hawkeyes are better than one! 

Ok, no one’s actually saying that, but that’s will be the case when Marvel Studios' Hawkeye crashes onto Disney+ this November. The upcoming original series arrives on the streaming service on November 24. 

Jeremy Renner reprises his long-time role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld stepping into the role as another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop. Take a peek at the two in action in the newly released image above!

Additionally, rounding out the cast of the original Marvel Studios series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie and arrives on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. 

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Looking for more Marvel movies and shows to stream? Check out everything on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ right here, and where to find all your favorite Super Heroes right hereSign up for Disney+ and start streaming now

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

In this article: Hawkeye, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Disney+

Related

Gear

‘What If…?’ Marvel Legends Take Us Inside the Multiverse

Discover T'Challa Star Lord, Zombie Captain America, Captain Carter, and more!

7 hours ago

TV Shows

‘What If…?’ Poster Reveals First Look at The Watcher

There are many questions to ponder.

1 day ago

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes with the Loki Variants, the TVA, and more.

1 week ago

TV Shows

Loki: Jonathan Majors Arrives in the Season 1 Finale as He Who Remains

The actor and creative team behind 'Loki' give Marvel Studios’ 'Assembled: The Making of Loki' a glimpse on how the role came about!

1 week ago