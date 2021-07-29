‘Hawkeye’: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Take Aim on November 24

You know what they say: Two Hawkeyes are better than one!

Ok, no one’s actually saying that, but that’s will be the case when Marvel Studios' Hawkeye crashes onto Disney+ this November. The upcoming original series arrives on the streaming service on November 24.

Jeremy Renner reprises his long-time role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld stepping into the role as another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop. Take a peek at the two in action in the newly released image above!

Additionally, rounding out the cast of the original Marvel Studios series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie and arrives on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

