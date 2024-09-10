TV Shows
Published September 10, 2024

Marvel Studios’ ‘I Am Groot’ Season 2 Available Now on Marvel HQ

Full-length episodes will be available on Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform!

by Marvel
'I Am Groot' season 2

All five episodes of Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot season 2 are coming to Marvel HQ! Beginning September 9, full-length episodes will be released each day this week on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel, Marvel’s official family-friendly destination for kids.

Released previously on Disney+ last year, the troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face — or nose-to-nose — with new and colorful creatures and environments.

Throughout September and October, Groot will take the spotlight on Marvel HQ as part of the Marvel’s Super Heroes Assemble program. Join over 8.8 million other YouTube subscribers around the world to celebrate with action-packed animated series, motion comics, short form content, activations, and unique product collaborations all year long. Families and fans can also get a look at more original content featuring Groot, the Avengers, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and more throughout the year, as well as full length episodes from Marvel’s animation library such as Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (coming just in time for October’s Halloween season)!

Don’t forget to subscribe to Marvel HQ so you never miss an episode, and look out for more family-friendly fun on the Marvel HQ YouTube Channel!

