Meet Moon Knight in Brand New Featurette

"For me, what's really exciting is that it's totally unpredictable," star Oscar Isaac explains in a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. Dive into the chaos in the video above!

The featurette also includes co-stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, who play Arthur Harrow and Layla, respectively. "The fun of Moon Knight is getting introduced to a new Super Hero in a new world." Calamawy adds, "It's a bit dark at times, and to tie it into something so vast and supernatural, it's amazing."

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

