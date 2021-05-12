‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Unveils the Greatest Super Villain Trading Cards Ever

M.O.D.O.K has achieved his greatest victory yet: a trading card featuring him, and only him! What more could a super villain want out of life?

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu (all 10 episodes land on the streaming service on May 21!), take a peek at some brand new looks for the boisterous cast of characters — and also, sorry M.O.D.O.K., you’re going to have to share the spotlight here with your family and co-workers.

The megalomaniacal villain (voiced by Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Can he rebuild A.I.M., fix his crumbling marriage, appease his teenage daughter, and help his son prepare for his upcoming bar mitzvah? Those are just some of the many challenges M.O.D.O.K must conquer!