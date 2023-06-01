TV Shows
Published June 1, 2023

Attention 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Fans! Enter the LIVE LIKE LUNELLA Contest

Do you have a unique sense of roller skate style? Or are you an aspiring scientist? Starting today, fans can enter to win!

by Marvel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur "Live Like Lunella" Contest

Attention fans of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur! 

Do you love watching Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney Channel and Disney+? Are you always willing to help your friends and family? Are you always picking the perfect outfit & tunes for when you put on your roller blades? Or maybe you’re a young, aspiring scientist?

If so, you’re just like our very own Lunella Lafayette - and you might just have what it takes to win our “Live Like Lunella” contest! All you (and your parents) have to do is head to MoonGirlContest.com and tell us all about your own adventures! We want to hear your stories of triumph and you can even include some photos that showcase just exactly how you Live Like Lunella in your life! Hurry because the deadline to enter is August 31, 2023! 

Enter at MoonGirlContest.com and be sure to catch Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, now available on Disney Channel and Disney+!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest starts 9:00 AM (PT) on 6/01/23 and ends 11:59 PM (PT) on 8/31/23. Open to legal residents of, and physically located within, 50 U.S. or D.C.; 13 years or older. Children under 18 (or Minor as defined by your state of residence) must get parent's/legal guardian's permission to enter. Many will enter. Few will win. Void where prohibited. To enter, follow the instructions on the website. See Official Rules for details. Limit one (1) Entry per person/household.

In this article: Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl (Lunella Lafayette), Devil Dinosaur

