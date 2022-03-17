TV Shows
Published March 17, 2022

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

Embrace the chaos March 30 on Disney+.

by Rachel Paige

With less than two weeks to go before the debut of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+, a new clip from the series showcases the dark, mind-bending atmosphere awaiting viewers. Watch it above! 

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

follow Moon Knight on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Comics

March 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

The Young Avengers Reunite, a New Hero Steps Into the Spotlight, and More in This Year's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride'

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel': First Trailer Introduces Kamala Khan

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Onto Digital Today

Comics

The New X-Men Lineup Is Revealed Amidst Exposed Secrets and a Heartbreaking Betrayal at This Year's Hellfire Gala

