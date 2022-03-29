TV Shows
Published March 29, 2022

‘Moon Knight’: Explore New Posters From the Series

Embrace the chaos.

by Rachel Paige
fish - moon knight

What the fish? If you’ve got questions about the fish, Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight has answers about the fish, starting tomorrow, exclusively on Disney+. Ahead of the premiere of the first episode of the series, take a look at the brand new poster above.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Find more Moon Knight posters in the gallery below!

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Comics

March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

In this article: Moon Knight, Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

