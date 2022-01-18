TV Shows
Published January 18, 2022

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Embraces the Madness in First Trailer

Stream the brand new series on March 30.

by Rachel Paige

Moon Knight has arrived. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios' series of the same name, along with the first look at a new poster, debuted during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup giving viewers a glimpse of the madness that will soon engulf star Oscar Isaac. Dive into the chaos in the video above, and get ready for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, arriving exclusively on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. 

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.  

moon knight

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac Embraces the Madness in First Trailer

January 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Eternals' Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Marvel and WEBTOON Present ‘Eternals: The 500 Year War’

X-Men Creators Cast Their Votes in the X-Men Election

