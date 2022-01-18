‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Embraces the Madness in First Trailer

Moon Knight has arrived. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios' series of the same name, along with the first look at a new poster, debuted during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup giving viewers a glimpse of the madness that will soon engulf star Oscar Isaac. Dive into the chaos in the video above, and get ready for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, arriving exclusively on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.