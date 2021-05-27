TV Shows
Published May 27, 2021

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Confirms His Role as Marc Spector

"WE ARE MOONKNIGHT."

by Rachel Paige

Oscar Isaac, meet Marc Spector. Posting to Instagram, the actor confirmed his role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, with a glimpse at what he’s been doing for the past few months — diving into comics! 

Flanked by a board of Moon Knight images, Isaac writes in his Instagram caption, “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT.” 

The Marvel Studios original series for Disney+ centers on the character Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.

The action-adventure series, created for Disney+, is directed by Mohamed Diab.

Movies

The Eternal Ikaris Thinks He Can Lead the Avengers

Movies

‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes

Movies

‘Eternals’ Poster Offers First Glimpse of New Super Heroes

Comics

Who is M.O.D.O.K.?

TV Shows

Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds

In this article: Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Moon Knight, Disney+

