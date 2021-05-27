‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Confirms His Role as Marc Spector

Oscar Isaac, meet Marc Spector. Posting to Instagram, the actor confirmed his role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, with a glimpse at what he’s been doing for the past few months — diving into comics!

Flanked by a board of Moon Knight images, Isaac writes in his Instagram caption, “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT.”

The Marvel Studios original series for Disney+ centers on the character Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.

The action-adventure series, created for Disney+, is directed by Mohamed Diab.

