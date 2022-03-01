Mr. Knight Arrives in New ‘Moon Knight’ Poster
Embrace the chaos March 30 on Disney+.
Say hello to Mr. Knight. The latest poster for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight reveals the character, dressed in his all-white best. Take a peek at it below, and the clock is now ticking — Moon Knight arrives in one month on Disney+.
The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.
