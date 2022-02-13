TV Shows
Published February 13, 2022

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

Enter the chaos on March 30, exclusively on Disney+.

by Rachel Paige

Today, during the Big Game, an action-packed TV spot offered viewers a thrilling look at Marvel Studios' Moon Knight an original series from Marvel Studios exclusively for Disney+. Disney+ also unveiled a brand-new poster for the series, which brings a never-before-seen Marvel Super Hero to the screen — find it below, along with additional new stills in the image gallery below.  

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

