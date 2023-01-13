NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+
The highly anticipated animated series will be available February 15 on Disney+, following the February 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Today the official trailer for the highly anticipated animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, was released along with the news that the first six episodes of the series will be available February 15 on Disney+, following the February 10 premiere on Disney Channel!
In addition to the new trailer and news of Disney+, it was confirmed that guest stars Jennifer Hudson and Daveed Diggs will voice the characters of "Mane" and "Rat King", two villains that will be featured in the first season and you can get your first glimpse of in the trailer above.
And don't forget the exciting news that the soundtrack to Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, featuring music from Executive Music Producer and three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq can now be pre-saved here. The full soundtrack will be available February 10!
Check out the amazing new poster celebrating Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur below!
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.
The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.
From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish, grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10th and then available on Disney+ on February 15th!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+
Games
How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023
Culture & Lifestyle
Disneyland Paris Unveils 'Avengers: Power the Night' - New Nighttime Show