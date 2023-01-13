NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+

Today the official trailer for the highly anticipated animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, was released along with the news that the first six episodes of the series will be available February 15 on Disney+, following the February 10 premiere on Disney Channel!

In addition to the new trailer and news of Disney+, it was confirmed that guest stars Jennifer Hudson and Daveed Diggs will voice the characters of "Mane" and "Rat King", two villains that will be featured in the first season and you can get your first glimpse of in the trailer above.

And don't forget the exciting news that the soundtrack to Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, featuring music from Executive Music Producer and three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq can now be pre-saved here. The full soundtrack will be available February 10!

Check out the amazing new poster celebrating Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur below!