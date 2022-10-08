NYCC 2022: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Will Be Back with Season 2

Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the highly anticipated animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, ahead of the Feb. 10 series premiere on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. The news, along with a clip from the theme song, "Moon Girl Magic," written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during a Marvel's panel at New York Comic Con. Find the new video below!

The Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on Feb. 10 and will feature songs from the first season. Next summer, fans can also look forward to a brand-new assortment of toys, apparel and more based on the series.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil's fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In addition to White, the series stars Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). For season two, Rodney Clouden (Futurama) and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas (East of La Brea) is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono (Big Hero 6 The Series) is co-producer and supervising director; Chris Whittier (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Jose Lopez (Transformers Prime) are art directors; Rafael Chaidez (Kung Fu Panda) is producer.

Don't miss Lunella's grand adventure in Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, debuting February 10 on Disney Channel!