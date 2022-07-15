Season 2 of 'Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends' Premieres August 19 On Disney Channel And Disney Junior

A new "Glow Webs Glow" digital single from the series' songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) was released today by Walt Disney Records. A link to the music video can be found here. Stump will also guest star as a concert announcer in an episode debuting later in the season. Joining him and the other previously announced guest voice cast for season two — which includes John Stamos ("Big Shot") as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Sean Giambrone ("The Goldbergs") as Ant-Man — is Bindi Irwin ("Crikey! It's the Irwins") as oceanographer Isla Coralton and Scott Porter ("Friday Night Lights") as Gwen's dad, George Stacy.

Extensions for the series include an assortment of children's books from Disney Publishing Worldwide and the recently released "My First Comic" from Marvel Press; products including toys, apparel and home items, with new toy lines releasing soon from licensees including Hasbro, Jazwares, LEGO and more; and a digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records. This summer, Disney Junior teamed up with Starlight Children's Foundation to deliver packages filled with a variety of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" products, including toys, activity packs and books from the popular series, to children's hospitals across the country. Additionally, characters from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" will appear live for the first time in the upcoming "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza," launching Sept. 2 with stops at more than 80 North American cities throughout 2022.

Season two of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" is executive produced by Harrison Wilcox ("Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest") and directed by Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies"), who also serves as co-executive producer along with Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") and Bart Jennett ("Gigantosaurus"). Becca Topol ("Mira, Royal Detective") is story editor/co-producer, and Steve Grover ("Hello Ninja") is supervising producer. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.