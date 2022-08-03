TV Shows
Published August 3, 2022

‘She-Hulk’ Moves to Thursday on Disney+

New Marvel hero, all new night.

by Rachel Paige

Wednesdays are so last season. When Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrives on Disney+, it'll do so in style on a brand-new day: Thursdays. 

She-Hulk premieres exclusively on Disney+ on August 18.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.  

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. 

