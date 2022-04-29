TV Shows
Published April 29, 2022

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Return with more Heroes and Villains

First look at Season 2 of the hit kids show on Disney Junior with an expanded cast featuring John Stamos, Tom Wilson, Maya Tuttle and more!

by Marvel
Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Earlier today, Entertainment Weekly shared the news that the Disney Junior hit show Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends would be swinging onto TVs in August for a second season and bring a brand new roster of amazing friends for the Spidey gang!

John Stamos will be voicing the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark in season two of Disney Junior's hit series "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." The additional new Marvel heroes and villains that will be featured in season two are Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson) and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin). The new season premieres August 2022 and will include a new "Glow Webs Glow" storyline. Season two will also feature four new original songs and a "Glow Webs Glow" anthem song by series' songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up to defeat foes and save the day. In season two of the series, the trio of young Super Heroes are able to call on Avengers pals Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp and Reptil, in addition to Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther, for help when trouble arises — like when villain Electro tries to drain all of the power in the city and the Spidey Team must band together to use a new glowing web formula to turn the lights back on.

Look out for season two of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends coming August 2022 on Disney Junior. Check out the new Super Heroes and villains joining in on the web slinging fun below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp
Black Cat
Iron Man
Tony Stark
Electro
Reptil
Sandman
