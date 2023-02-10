WATCH NOW: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on Disney Channel
Meet Lunella Lafayette, her pet dinosaur and the rest of the fam as their adventures begin!
Lunella Lafayette and her pet dinosaur is in the house! Today is the day that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on the Disney Channel! Tune in at 8 PM ET on Disney Channel today to see the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. You can meet the cast and learn about Lunella's fam in this behind the scenes featurette:
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is now available on the Disney Channel and will be available on Disney+ on February 15th!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Trailers & Extras
Best Of Red Carpet Moments | Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023
Culture & Lifestyle
Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure