A Guide to Moon Knight

While it was not directly referenced in his first appearance, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #32, Spector has dealt with Dissociative Personality Disorder for several years. His distinct personality states usually work in concert towards a shared goal, but as this volume of MOON KNIGHT kicks off the vigilante is plagued with doubt about his very existence. Is he truly a hero who works by moonlight or has he been institutionalized since he was twelve years-old? Luckily he's got some familiar faces around to help him out.

For some backstory: Moon Knight was born the day Marc Spector died near a statue of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god, following a botched archeological dig in Sudan. He and his compatriots Jean-Paul "Frenchie" Duchamp and Marlene Alarune traveled to New York where Spector set up his operation as a costumed hero. Marc filled out the suit—going with white so his enemies could see him coming—and his mission was fueled by gambling winnings.

Meanwhile, Marc utilized other identities like the rich Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley to flesh out his network. Over the years, other personalities have emerged—like the suit-wearing investigative Mr. Knight—the result of his Dissociative Identity Disorder exacerbated by this unique relationship to Khonshu. Inspired by the god, Marc Spector operates with four specific modes and personalities: The Embracer, the Pathfinder, the Defender, and the Watcher of overnight travelers. In this series, he finds himself facing all of these aspects both figuratively and literally!

KHONSHU