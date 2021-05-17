The End Is Near as Al Ewing Sets the Stage for a Legendary Finale with 'Immortal Hulk' #49

"It's finally time to admit it—IMMORTAL HULK is reaching the end of the story we set out to tell,” Ewing said. “Issue #49 brings jade-jaws to the gates of the abyss and a final accounting of his life—in time for a last issue you'll have to experience to believe."

The gate is a thing of divine power—a thing of forever. But even for the strongest one there is, it bears the warning: ABANDON HOPE, ALL YE WHO ENTER HERE.

Check out Alex Ross’ mesmerizing cover above, and don’t dare miss IMMORTAL HULK #49 when it hits stands on August 4!