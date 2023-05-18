'Avengers' Writer Jed MacKay Breaks Down His Debut Issue & Teases the Fight Ahead

MARVEL.COM: What made Carol Danvers the right person to lead this Avengers team?

JED MACKAY: I think that Carol is a character whose profile has never been higher at the moment. From film success to the landmark 50-issue run under Kelly Thompson, she's a household name in a way that I don't think she was before, so putting her in the chair for the Avengers just makes sense.

From a story perspective, I think she's a really interesting character to put in charge. She's a veteran hero, has been affiliated with the Avengers, X-Men, and other independent characters throughout her time in comics, and has even made moves in the direction of team building in her own book.

But there's also a bit of square peg/round hole in that as well, as Carol's often defined by her brashness and eagerness to jump into action—that fighter pilot, turn-and-burn mindset, which presents challenges in a leadership role.

MARVEL.COM: There's a wonderful scene early on in the issue, where Carol compares being an Avenger to working as a firefighter. How did you arrive at this moment, and how does it reflect the tone of your run?

JED MACKAY: I think there's a perception that the Avengers are the (small A) authority in the Marvel Universe, the ones who come down on your favorite characters when they're doing their thing (something I'm as guilty of as anyone). I wanted to re-center what expectations should be for this run of Avengers and what we want to do: the Avengers are saving lives, dealing with problems that are too big for anyone else to take on. I'm less interested in them hassling the X-Men and more into seeing what it means to put your lives on the line over and over again, because you're the only ones that can.