Captain America Vs. Captain America! Sam And Steve Battle For The Right To Lead In CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12, Kelly and Lanzing will be joined by guest artist Alina Erofeeva as they bring Black Widow into the action! When Bucky Barnes and White Wolf team up to strike at the heart of the Outer Circle conspiracy, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson and their allies are caught in the crossfire! As the heroes fight their way across the war-torn Alaskan tundra to rescue Ian Rogers, Black Widow attempts to stop Bucky’s descent into villainy – at any cost!

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13, White Wolf’s latest trap has left the Captains America barely standing, and Sam Wilson is hesitant to push the team toward certain death without a backup plan. But Steve Rogers will stop at nothing to rescue his son — even if it means taking down one of his closest friends!

Check out the May covers now and be there when CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR officially begins this April!