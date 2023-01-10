Tensions Erupt Between Steve Rogers & Sam Wilson as 'Captain America: Cold War' Begins

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12, Part two of COLD WAR, White Wolf has used the power granted him by Bucky Barnes to take control of Dimension Z and unleash its creatures onto the Captains America. Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are prepared to fight their way through the onslaught, but the Outer Circle has more stakes in this fight than our heroes realize. Can Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers agree on their priorities before they fall to this new threat? And what exactly does Bucky Barnes intend to do to Ian Rogers?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 4/26

