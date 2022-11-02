Deadpool & Hip Hop Legend Notorious B.I.G. Join Forces on Limited-Edition 'Deadpool' #1 Variant Cover

Move over, Wade Wilson! It's hip hop legend Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's world and the Merc With a Mouth is just living in it on a special, limited-edition cover of DEADPOOL (2022) #1 by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo.

Created by artist Ken Lashley in association with hustl., the DEADPOOL #1 cover finds Notorious B.I.G. sitting upon a golden throne and wearing his iconic crown with Deadpool standing at his back. The variant cover, which features the rapper's first ever appearance on a Marvel Comics cover, is available to purchase at TheHaul.com starting today, November 2 in very limited quantities.

"Biggie and Hip Hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and influential hip hop icons of all time," hustl. COO Keri Harris shared. "Next month, we will follow this up with another all-time great, which we cannot wait to share with pop culture fans."

Although Notorious B.I.G. does not appear in the story, Wong and Coccolo's new DEADPOOL series sends Wade right into the thick of the action as he attempts to join the Atelier, an elite group of assassins. To get in, Deadpool must first pass a test: he has to kill one of the Marvel Universe's most famous supervillains within 48 hours. As challenging as that may be, nothing at all could have prepared him for what happens next – or for the thing that is now growing inside him!