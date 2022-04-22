Marvel's Daredevils Team Up With Luke Cage, Spectrum and More in 'Devil's Reign: Omega' First Look
A special first look at 'Devil's Reign: Omega' #1 sees Luke Cage, Danny Rand and Spectrum join the fight.
New York City will be defended, whether it wants to be or not. In a special first look at DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1, the fallout from DEVIL’S REIGN won’t stop either Daredevil from defending its streets – and they’re not alone. Their allies Luke Cage, Danny Rand (Iron Fist), and Monica Rambeau (Spectrum) have also come along for the ride.
DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1, which boasts talent like Rodney Barnes, Chip Zdarsky, Jim Zub, Rafael De Latorre, Guillermo Sanna and Luciano Vecchio, takes place in the wake of the DEVIL’S REIGN storyline, which saw both Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios take up the Daredevil mantle together. The event left New York City remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk’s image, then at the very least in his spirit. After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York’s Super Heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under, with eight million people turned against them.
Now, a special first look at DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1 shows New York’s heroes swinging into action. In two pages by De Latorre, Matt and Elektra share a tense conversation with Luke and Danny, who then step in to help them stop an armed robbery. Another two pages by Vecchio see Luke and Spectrum storming a warehouse together, while Spectrum dodges some intense laser fire.
See all the action for yourself in a special first look at DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1 below!
DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1
Written by Rodney Barnes, Chip Zdarsky and Jim Zub
Art by Rafael De Latorre, Guillermo Sanna and Luciano Vecchio
Cover by In-Hyuk Lee
On sale 5/25
Check out the preview below, and be there when DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1 hits stands on May 25.
