G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Mia the Magic Girl
Introducing Mia the Magic Girl, an as-yet unknown quantity in the G.O.D.S. mythos.
Despite her bubbly and upbeat personality, Mia never quite felt like she belonged—but all that will change when she gets pulled into the quiet conflict between The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things. Although her magical predisposition better suits The-Powers-That-Be, The-Natural-Order-of-Things has taken a keen interest in her. Regardless of what side of this delicate truce she falls on, one thing is abundantly clear: she's destined to lead an extraordinary life.
Prepare to meet Mia the Magic Girl in G.O.D.S. #2 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale November 8!
"Mia DiMaria is us. She is someone who is curious and inquisitive and trapped by the mundane nature of everyday life," Hickman explained. "She's given the opportunity to go on an amazing adventure and to be exposed to amazing worlds."
"The only problem is that she has to do it under the guidance of people who consider themselves more knowledgeable and who understand the world better, and they're always constantly trying to explain that world to us. She'll learn that you can't always trust those people; she'll learn that you need those people because that's how the world works. But she's innocent, and the world hates that and she's going to hang on to it as hard as she can," he added.
"Finally, a normal, happy girl! She seems so full of life, with those colored dresses, that big red raincoat… Red. Again. Like Wyn’s coat. Does it mean something?" Schiti teased. "Maybe she chose this color for some reason, at an unconscious level. Maybe she’s more than a normal, happy girl. She’s too curious for sure, and she could trust the wrong people. People that know her true potential. Let’s hope for the best, because she seems to be so nice."
Known Affiliates:
- Undetermined
- Expect contact soon
Meet Mia the Magic Girl in G.O.D.S. #2, on sale November 8! For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.
