Marvel Rivals PVP Shooter Boasts Incredible Lineup of Marvel Characters

NetEase Games and Marvel Games are excited to announce their latest collaboration: Marvel Rivals, a cooperative, Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.

“We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”

“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”