Insomniac Unveils Beyond Amazing Variant Covers Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

To celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, Insomniac Games joined forces with Marvel to spin up five Beyond Amazing variant covers, featuring art inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

With today's release of SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #2, which boasts the final installment by Oliver Fetscher, Marvel is proud to present all five Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Covers. The variant covers released with THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #14, DARK WEB (2022) #1, SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3, and SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #2 and featured stunning artwork by Daryl Mandryk, John Staub, Bobby Hernandez, Dennis Chan, and Oliver Fetscher, respectively.

"A great comic book cover is like a great movie poster: It should pull you and your interest in. It should show elements of the story without giving the story away. It suggests the tone and emotion of the story within the pages you are about to read," Hernandez told PlayStation Blog. "You mix that with awesome composition and design, and I feel like that truly lends itself to a great cover."

"For me personally, what makes a book cover great is the emotion it reflects. If the cover art can capture the audience at an emotional level, I would consider it successful," Chan agreed.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13