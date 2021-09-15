Legendary Comic Book Writer J.M. DeMatteis Returns to Marvel with 'Ben Reilly: Spider-Man'

Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Meanwhile, a mysterious figure from Ben’s past has crawled his way back into Ben’s life—does the Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane hold the key to their identity?

Here’s what DeMatteis had to say about spinning his webs within the Spidey mythos once more: “What I’ve always found fascinating about Ben Reilly is that he’s Peter Parker—and yet he’s not. Life has taken Ben on a strange, twisted path and altered him, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse; but, like Peter, he’s a man who’s constantly striving to do the right thing, even if he doesn’t always succeed. Ben is wonderfully, painfully human, immensely relatable—and our new BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN series allows me to dive even deeper into Ben’s psyche, to explore him in new and, I hope, interesting ways.

"Having David Baldeón bringing this story to visual life has been the icing on the cake. David’s work is incredibly dynamic. Fluid and powerful. He nails the big moments—we’ve got some major antagonists going up against Ben—but he always holds tight to the characters’ humanity, so that even the smallest, quietest moments shine and have resonance.

“It’s been a true joy returning the Spider-Verse and reuniting with my old friend, Ben.”

Return to the era when Ben Reilly was the one, true Spider-Man when BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN hits stands in January!

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art by DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by STEVE SKROCE & DAVID STEWART