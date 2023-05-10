Superstar Artist Kevin Eastman Brings Darth Vader Back to Hoth in New 'Star Wars: Darth Vader - Black, White & Red' #4 Cover

Launched last month, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED is bringing together some of the industry’s hottest talent to tell all-new tales of terror from throughout the Dark Lord of the Sith’s brutal history!

Told in stunning black, white, and red, this first-of-its-kind Star Wars title will also mark a legendary comics creator’s first foray into the galaxy far, far away—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman has drawn an all-new cover for the final issue of the series, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4!

Hitting stands in July, Eastman depicts Vader in his iconic and distinct style as he finds himself trapped on the icy planet Hoth. Vader’s mysterious return to this famous Star Wars location, first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, will be revealed in a thrilling new tale by writer Frank Tieri and artist Danny Earls. The issue will also present the final chapter of Jason Aaron and Leonard Kirk’s saga that ran across all four issues and a mind-melting venture into Vader’s psyche by Steve Orlando and Paul Davidson.