Marvel Heroes Are Unleashed in New NetEase Games Variant Covers

The latest collaboration between Marvel Entertainment and NetEase Games, China’s leading internet and online game services providers, begins this October with a stunning new line of variant covers!

The upcoming NETEASE GAMES VARIANT COVERS will adorn the front of Marvel's hottest titles in the months ahead and showcase the jaw-dropping artwork from the hit mobile game MARVEL Duel. With over twenty covers in total, this diverse collection represents every corner of the Marvel Universe from the X-Men to the Avengers and more!

Use the checklist below to collect them all starting on October 5 and stay tuned for even more NETEASE GAMES VARIANT COVERS, coming soon!