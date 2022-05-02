What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This May
Spider-Man gets a monstrous makeover, an all-new Iron Fist channels his chi, and Ghost Rider: Johnny Blaze faces his demons.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get a year of Marvel Unlimited for $60 with code MADNESS at checkout. Terms and conditions apply.
29,000 comics. All on one supercharged, award-winning app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive vertical Infinity Comics lineup.
This May—Peter Parker is transformed into a spider-human beast in SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN! Ghost Rider: Johnny Blaze may have the “perfect” life but is still chasing monsters in an all-new GHOST RIDER series. A mysterious newcomer (in a familiar mask) defends the planet’s largest cities from demons in IRON FIST, and DEVIL’S REIGN continues to take hold over New York’s heroes while employing its greatest villains! Plus, Sabretooth’s fate in the pit of Krakoa revealed at last, Carnage is forever in a killer one-shot celebration, and Maya Lopez’s life threatens to unravel in the grand finale to PHOENIX SONG: ECHO!
Grab the full list of new series and titles here!
NEW ON MAY 2
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #87
- AVENGERS FOREVER #2
- BLACK PANTHER #3
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #3
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #5 EVENT FINALE!
- DEVIL'S REIGN #3
- DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER #1 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- IRON MAN #16
- MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1
- MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #4
- THOR #21
- X-MEN #7
NEW ON MAY 9
- ALIEN #9
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88
- AVENGERS: TECH-ON #6 SERIES FINALE!
- BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3
- DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #6 SERIES FINALE!
- FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1
- KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5 SERIES FINALE!
- SABRETOOTH #1 NEW SERIES!
- SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1 NEW SERIES!
- SHANG-CHI #8
- SPIDER-WOMAN #19 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2
- STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #1 NEW SERIES!
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14
- THE MARVELS #8
- THE THING #4
- X-CELLENT #1 NEW SERIES!
- X-MEN LEGENDS #11
NEW ON MAY 16
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY
- AVENGERS #53
- DEVIL'S REIGN #4
- EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION
- HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #4
- MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1 NEW SERIES!
- MOON KNIGHT #8 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- NEW MUTANTS #24
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5 SERIES FINALE!
- THE SECRET X-MEN #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
NEW ON MAY 23
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89
- DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #40
- HULK #4
- IRON FIST #1 NEW SERIES!
- MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- THOR #22
- VENOM #5
- X-MEN #8
NEW ON MAY 30
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90
- AVENGERS FOREVER #3
- BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #2
- BLACK PANTHER #4
- BLACK WIDOW #14
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #36
- CARNAGE FOREVER #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- DARK AGES #5
- DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #2 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2
- GHOST RIDER #1 NEW SERIES!
- IRON MAN #17
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35
- MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #3
- PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #5 SERIES FINALE!
- SHANG-CHI #9
- SHE-HULK #2
- SILK #2
- SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #2
- STRANGE ACADEMY #16
Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s many features, and stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited. This amazing service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has an endless Reading Guide section that helps you uncover pathways through characters, events, plus recommended starting points and storylines!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan. See what rewards are available.*
Start your journey into comics with Marvel Unlimited. Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this experience for yourself.
*Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See https://www.marvel.com/insider/home for program terms and details.