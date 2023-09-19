Comics
Published September 19, 2023
Catch a Glimpse of Marvel's Next Big Thing Ahead of New York Comic Con 2023
'Fall of the House of X,' 'Rise of the Powers of X,' and more to be announced this October.
Ahead of New York Comic Con 2023, Marvel wants to offer you a special glimpse of announcements to come at our "Next Big Thing" panel. While all will be revealed at the panel on Saturday, October 14, prepare for what's ahead with the sneak peeks below.
It’s the beginning of the end for Krakoa!
The final battle of the X-Men's Krakoan Age begins in 'Fall of the House of X' and 'Rise of the Powers of X.'
BEHOLD THE FINAL DAYS OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES IN 'AVENGERS: TWILIGHT'!
Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña’s startling new vision of the Avengers!
MAGNETO RETURNS FOR THE X-MEN'S DARKEST HOUR IN 'RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO'
Next year, Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio bring Magneto home to the X-Men.
Learn additional information about these titles and more during "Marvel's Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic Con, which takes place Saturday, October 14!
