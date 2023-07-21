SDCC 2023: A New Punisher Makes His Marvel Comics Debut

A new PUNISHER will make his vengeful debut in an all-new ongoing comic series! Revealed during the MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the new comic series will be penned by award-winning writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead) and drawn by superstar artist Dave Wachter (Planet of the Apes, X-Men Legends). Covers will be illustrated by artist and industry veteran Rod Reis.

Last week, Marvel Comics teased a single question: Who is the Punisher? Series writer David Pepose revealed the answer: Joe Garrison.

“The man might be different, but the punishment remains the same,” said Pepose. “I wanted to introduce the Danny Ketch to Frank’s Johnny Blaze.”