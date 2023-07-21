SDCC 2023: A New Punisher Makes His Marvel Comics Debut
A brand-new character will begin a deadly new saga this November.
A new PUNISHER will make his vengeful debut in an all-new ongoing comic series! Revealed during the MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the new comic series will be penned by award-winning writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead) and drawn by superstar artist Dave Wachter (Planet of the Apes, X-Men Legends). Covers will be illustrated by artist and industry veteran Rod Reis.
Last week, Marvel Comics teased a single question: Who is the Punisher? Series writer David Pepose revealed the answer: Joe Garrison.
“The man might be different, but the punishment remains the same,” said Pepose. “I wanted to introduce the Danny Ketch to Frank’s Johnny Blaze.”
In this action-packed new PUNISHER saga, Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Enter a new Punisher: retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent Joe Garrison. But what brings him back into action? What put Joe Garrison on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive?
Pepose continued, “I asked myself ‘How do we build a bigger table? And how do we invite as many readers as possible?’ For existing fans of the Punisher and for new fans, this is a story that’s not going to sacrifice any of the attitude, any of the action, and we are not letting the pedal off the metal.”
The Marvel Universe will meet the next generation of punishment this fall! Don’t miss the start of a new PUNISHER era on shelves at your local comic shop starting November 8.
PUNISHER #1
Written by DAVID PEPOSE
Art by DAVE WACHTER
Cover art by ROD REIS
Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN
On Sale 11/8
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.