The New Marvel Books Hitting Stores in June

See what new and upcoming prose and graphic novels from the Marvel Universe are coming to bookstores near you!

This June, go behind-the-scenes of the X-Men’s earliest days, go on an epic adventure with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider in an ultimate Spider-Verse sticker book, and celebrate the first 60 years of Hulk’s rage-fueled legacy in Marvel’s Hulk: The First 60 Years.

Read about each new June release here, then order or pick up in stores near you!

On sale now! Grab a front row seat to the creation of “The Strangest Super-Heroes of All!” In this colossal collector’s dream, the first 21 X-Men stories from 1963-1966 have been meticulously reproduced from the most pristine copies of these rare comic books—the fourth volume from TASCHEN’s Eisner Award-winning Marvel Comics Library series.