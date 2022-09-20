Get Ready for an All-New Iron Man Game From Marvel Entertainment and Motive Studio

It's time to suit up!

Marvel Games is teaming up with Motive Studio to collaborate on an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game. Now in early development, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.

The Motive Studio team is led by Olivier Proulx, who brings experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He is joined by a dedicated team of passionate industry veterans including Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the Montreal-based studio.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay—combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon—will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is currently in the pre-production phase, with more updates to follow as it gets further along in development. This marks an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games.

To keep up with the latest gaming news for Iron Man, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!