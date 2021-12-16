‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

You don’t need any Sling Rings to get your hands on these! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness check out the new Hasbro Legends that have just arrived. Slated to hit theaters in Spring 2022, take a peek at Doctor Strange along with some returning and new faces who will be joining him across the multiverse.

With this first rollout, find not one but three different Doctor Stranges, alongside Wong and brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, America Chavez! Additionally, pick up all these Marvel Legends to collect enough pieces to assemble Rintrah.

These five figures are available for pre-order today at Target, with Defender Strange as a Target Exclusive.

Find all the new figures in the gallery below!

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars returning cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.