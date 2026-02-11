Essential Marvel Books to Read in 2026

Written by DaVaun Sanders

Published by Random House Worlds

Available August 4, 2026

America Chavez must gather a team of heroes to make their final stand against Doctor Doom and save Franklin Richards.

So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have we watched Doctor Doom claw after power, dominion, and godhood. But what if there was a higher calling just out of his reach? What if he would tame the entire cosmos to claim it? What if… a Watcher saved the Multiverse?

Victor von Doom was never one to simply accept his fate. He swept his way across the vast labyrinth of the Multiverse, altering the course of universe after universe. But their sacrifice was one he was willing to make. Every new world granted him the means to conquer his destiny and embrace something bigger than himself, a fate beyond the confines of his own reality. And at long last he has the final piece he needs to uncover the whereabouts of the person this was all for: a boy named Franklin.

America Chavez and Kitty Pryde are battered and broken. Thrown together by the wreckage of a shattered universe, they realize that even with the Phoenix Force barely contained within Kitty, they need a team. A team who has as much skin in the game as they do. So America must gather the nexus beings that survived Doom—Loki, the Scarlet Witch, and Venom-Moon Knight—to make one last stand.

Love is an immutable constant in all of reality. But it also is the catalyst for the greatest change. Taking up arms as Avengers of the Multiverse, the group must give up their comfort and security to find Franklin Richards before Doom. Can they save all of reality, or must they avenge everyone they’ve ever loved?

Ms. Marvel: Remnants of the Past