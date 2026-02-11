Essential Marvel Books to Read in 2026
From original stories to handy in-universe guides, add these all-new Marvel books to your shelf this year.
The Multiverse is a vast place of infinite possibilities. Ever wanted to face Doctor Doom alongside a legion of heroes? Or solve mysteries with Luke Cage and Daredevil in New York City and beyond? Or perhaps inspect key locales from the MCU up close? Well, we’ve got just the right books for you! Check out all-new Marvel stories, guides, and more with these page-turning books, available now and hitting shelves throughout the year.
Marvel: What If... The Multiverse Was Doomed?
Written by DaVaun Sanders
Published by Random House Worlds
Available August 4, 2026
America Chavez must gather a team of heroes to make their final stand against Doctor Doom and save Franklin Richards.
So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have we watched Doctor Doom claw after power, dominion, and godhood. But what if there was a higher calling just out of his reach? What if he would tame the entire cosmos to claim it? What if… a Watcher saved the Multiverse?
Victor von Doom was never one to simply accept his fate. He swept his way across the vast labyrinth of the Multiverse, altering the course of universe after universe. But their sacrifice was one he was willing to make. Every new world granted him the means to conquer his destiny and embrace something bigger than himself, a fate beyond the confines of his own reality. And at long last he has the final piece he needs to uncover the whereabouts of the person this was all for: a boy named Franklin.
America Chavez and Kitty Pryde are battered and broken. Thrown together by the wreckage of a shattered universe, they realize that even with the Phoenix Force barely contained within Kitty, they need a team. A team who has as much skin in the game as they do. So America must gather the nexus beings that survived Doom—Loki, the Scarlet Witch, and Venom-Moon Knight—to make one last stand.
Love is an immutable constant in all of reality. But it also is the catalyst for the greatest change. Taking up arms as Avengers of the Multiverse, the group must give up their comfort and security to find Franklin Richards before Doom. Can they save all of reality, or must they avenge everyone they’ve ever loved?
Ms. Marvel: Remnants of the Past
Written by Saadia Faruqi
Published by Random House/Marvel
Available Now
Ms. Marvel trips into a mystery that brings her from Jersey City to Lahore, Pakistan, and back again, all on a chase for a magical artifact in this adventure from Marvel Press.
Kamala Khan is Jersey City’s premier Super Hero, Ms. Marvel! She’s stretched between going to the mosque, posting Avengers fanfic on the internet, and fighting crime.
But then a clash ends with a pair of priceless spectacles in the wrong hands—Ms. Marvel’s! Now she’s on a mission to return them to where they belong, once she’s figured out where that is. A mysterious new bad guy drops hints at magical secrets the spectacles hold, setting Ms. Marvel on a quest to Lahore, Pakistan. It’s the trip of a lifetime, seeing the land of her father’s youth, but Kamala is forced to grapple with what to do when the choice between right and wrong isn’t so clear.
Saadia Faruqi delivers a beautiful exploration of the Pakistani American experience through the eyes of Marvel’s Kamala Khan.
Wolverine: The Ultimate Guide
Written by Amy Richau and Win Wiacek
Published by DK
Available Now
Uncover the secret and shocking history of the Wolverine in this comprehensively updated exploration of the fan-favorite Marvel Comics Super Hero.
James Howlett, Logan, Weapon X, Mutant, Patch: the Wolverine has had many names and titles over the decades, but who is he really under the mask?
In this latest addition to DK’s in-world Super Hero Ultimate Guides, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Wolverine. This revised edition includes a foreword by top Marvel Comics expert Chris Claremont, a timeline of the Wolverine’s adventures, detailed character studies, key storylines, and in-depth explorations of iconic comics, bringing this mutant’s thrill-packed story up to date for eager fans.
Marvel's Daredevil: The Illustrated History
Written by Alex Segura
Published by Insight Editions
Available Now
Experience the complete comic book history of the iconic Super Hero, Daredevil, with this comprehensive visual guide including full-color illustrations, paintings, and more!
Chronicling eight decades of the art of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Marvel’s Daredevil: The Illustrated History dives into the creation of the character in 1964 and his journey as a relentless fighter for law and justice. Featuring interviews with key artists and writers essential to the creation and evolution of the Man Without Fear!
Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Marvel Crime Novel
Written by S.A. Cosby
Published by Hyperion Avenue
Available September 22, 2026
New York Times bestselling author S. A. Cosby (King of Ashes) writes an original crime novel starring Harlem’s unbreakable hero — Luke Cage plays detective and super hero when he uncovers a conspiracy turning vulnerable Americans into unwitting pawns of a madman.
With advanced cybernetics showing up in the possession of low-level criminals, Luke Cage is hired to investigate a factory manufacturing medical devices in rural Virginia. Leaving Jessica Jones during a delicate moment in their relationship, he makes plans to travel south but is devastated to learn that a cousin who scoped out the plant for him has been found dead. The police report states it was an accident. But Luke has long known that official words are just that: words.
Fueled by guilt and vengeance, Luke arrives in Virginia and promises his aunt he’ll get to the bottom of things. But danger lurks in every living room, barroom, and country road of Majestic, and the local sheriff’s barely concealed prejudices are ready to boil to the surface. Even ordinary people seem to have no qualms about testing their might against the hero from New York City.
As Luke uncovers a conspiracy reaching to the county line and beyond, an persistent evil begins to take hold of the town, leaving Luke to hope that his unbreakable skin will protect him long enough to protect others and bring an end to the hate threatening to engulf the nation.
Enemy of My Enemy: A Daredevil Marvel Crime Novel
Written by Alex Segura
Published by Hyperion Avenue
Available March 24, 2026
Matt Murdock defends the Punisher in the trial of the century—the murder of the Kingpin—while by night Daredevil staves off a war of succession for the throne of the criminal underworld. Los Angeles Times Book Prize winner Alex Segura (Secret Identity) pens an all-new Marvel Crime thriller novel for adult readers.
When reports come in that the Kingpin and a police officer have been killed and that Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) has turned himself in for it, Matt Murdock senses holes in the narratives the media and the streets are quick to run with.
Both criminals have been Matt’s nemeses when he dons the cowl of the Daredevil, and there’s no denying that New York is better off without its Kingpin and with the Punisher behind bars. And yet . . . while the Punisher is a murderous vigilante, he doesn’t kill cops. And he doesn’t turn himself in.
Castle certainly deserves prison for all of the other crimes he has committed in the past. However, Matt’s indominable sense of justice insists that nobody should be locked away for crimes they didn’t actually commit. Representing the vigilante in court, Matt enters a contest of wills and guile with Castle to try and uncover the game beneath the game. And when Matt’s girlfriend takes the stand and complicates matters, there’s truly no rest for the wicked or the just. As the Kingpin’s absence causes passion and ambitions to run hot in Hell’s Kitchen, Matt must decide if justice means the letter of the law, what’s best for the citizen on the streets, or where his heart leading him.
Marvel Studios: Cross-Sections
Written by Liz Marsham
Published by DK
Available Now
A unique look inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring cross-section artworks of key locations, vehicles, and objects from the blockbuster films.
From Iron Man’s armor to the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship, Marvel Studios: Incredible Cross-Sections takes fans far beyond the MCU moments seen on screen. The fresh insights within will enrich any fan’s viewing experience, making them feel like they’re seeing classic MCU moments for the first time!
Pick up these titles wherever books are sold and stay tuned for upcoming book reveals in the coming months!
