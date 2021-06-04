Marvel to Launch Official 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE' Tabletop Role-Playing Game in 2022

Packed with illustrations from Marvel’s amazing comic book artists, the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will include full profiles for fans to become their favorite Avengers, mutants, and other heroes, including:

Spider-Man

Black Panther

Captain America

Thor

Captain Marvel

Ms. Marvel

Wolverine

Storm

And many more!

Written and co-designed by award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest), the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will introduce players to the all-new D616 System, an accessible and easy-to-learn system for newcomers to tabletop RPGs and a natural evolution for those familiar with the most popular tabletop role-playing games on the market. Use Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic to win the day, and discover your true abilities as you face impossible odds!

“As a lifelong Marvel fan and gamer, this project is a dream come true,” said Forbeck. “Fortunately, after writing a couple editions of The Marvel Encyclopedia and designing tabletop games professionally for over 30 years, I feel ready to help make this the best Marvel TTRPG experience ever. I can’t wait for everyone to have the chance to play it!”

Marvel and tabletop RPG fans who pick up and play the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will have an opportunity to help shape the game with a chance to offer feedback on the rules before its full release in 2023! More details will be coming soon.

Stay tuned for more information this fall about the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK.

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB

Written by MATT FORBECK

Cover by IBAN COELLO

On Sale March 2022

To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com

