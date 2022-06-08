Mighty Thor Arrives at shopDisney

Mighty Thor has arrived at shopDisney in thunderous style! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the other Thor is making a splash on the site with brand new items coming soon. For anyone looking to channel their inner strength and worthy-ness, Might Thor is here.

Exclusive to shopDisney, the Mighty Thor Special Edition Doll captures the Super Hero with incredible detail complete with a helmet, cape, and Mjölnir. Made in collaboration with Marvel Studios, the Mighty Thor Doll is perfect to add to any collection.

Additionally, a new ear headband joins the fray with the Mighty Thor Ears. Featuring Mighty Thor’s distinctive winged helmet and “mighty” embroidered on the side in a copper thread, the ears also include a silver simulated leather section and red pleated fabric. It’s the perfect accessory for whatever battle you’re charging into.

Both items will be available at shopDisney on Friday, June 10 at 12 AM PT. Snag them both before they travel over the rainbow bridge.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

Want more of the God of Thunder? Follow Thor on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.