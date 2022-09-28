Target Announces New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collaboration

While you're shopping for all things Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, guests can get in on the action and explore two immersive augmented reality experiences. In stores, look for signs in the toy department, then scan the QR code with your smartphone to explore “Wakandan-inspired” technology. From there, you can watch the build of the LEGO Royal Sea Leopard or interact with one of the Hasbro Titan 3-pack action figures. On Target.com, you can access these augmented reality experiences by visiting Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing page starting October 2.

Additionally, together with Disney and Marvel Studios, Target is hosting more than 130 community screenings of the film in support of, and attended by, nonprofit organizations in select markets across the U.S.

“For years, families have enjoyed finding their favorite Disney characters and stories at Target, and through this expanded collaboration, we’re bringing the magic and heart of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to our product assortment,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Across the products we carry — from toys and home to apparel and beauty — we're bringing the Marvel universe to our guests with items and immersive experiences that spark imagination and joy.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.