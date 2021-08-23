‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Go Behind-The-Scenes of the Movie’s Action

“Shang-Chi is, at its core, a Marvel movie that comes with the promise of action,” star Siu Liu says in a brand new featurette taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the upcoming film, before later joking, “somedays at work are harder than others,” as he prepares for the next action set-piece. If you’re wondering what went into bringing these scenes to life in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — like the bus fight! — find it in the video above.

As for what fighting techniques we will see Shang-Chi and the rest of the cast use in the movie, “We’re going to incorporate a lot of different styles of martial arts...that kind of fill in this mosaic of how this character moves.” Liu continues. It’s also not just Liu who gets in on the action, as you can see in the latest trailer below, featuring “Run It,” performed by DJ Snake and featuring Rick Ross and Rich Brian.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

Experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in theaters on September 3.

