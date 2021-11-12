EXCLUSIVE: Cast Announcement for 'X-MEN '97' Coming to Disney+
Exclusive interview with Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt on the return of the iconic 'X-Men: The Animated Series'!
The animated series that made the X-Men a household name will continue in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97, coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2023!
A new generation, and fans of the original decade-defining cartoon, will enjoy this all-new animated series that revisits the iconic era and cast of characters from 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series. In X-Men ’97 viewers can expect a return to this classic period in X-Men history, with many of the same cast members from its original run!
This Week in Marvel, with hosts Lorraine Cink and Ryan Penagos, spoke to Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, on what it took to bring X-Men ‘97 into reality.
“This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios,” emphasizes Winderbaum. “What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the ‘90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in ‘The Animated Series.’”
“Over the years, as we’ve met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series,” says Winderbaum.
Following a familiar team with the “DNA of the original show,” an impactful event in X-Men ‘97 will launch the reunited X-Men into an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.
Featuring the voice talents of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton, some cast members of X-Men ‘97 will reprise their original roles, with others voicing entirely brand-new parts.
X-Men '97 will also welcome a number of new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.
“As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series,” says Vasquez-Eberhardt. “Everyone that is making X-Men ’97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That’s the responsibility.”
The head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97 is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman. Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.
To celebrate the first two years of the service and all the new content to come, Disney+ is inviting fans to join the community with a special, limited-time offer. From now until Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and select countries can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 (then $7.99/mo.) by signing up at Disney+, and join in on all of the Disney+ Day celebrations.
Follow Disney+ on Twitter @DisneyPlus, Instagram: @DisneyPlus, Facebook @DisneyPlus, and TikTok @DisneyPlus, and don’t forget to use the hashtag, #DisneyPlusDay!
Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.