Who Is A.I.M.?

Mostly heroic types, of course.

A.I.M. first encountered Strucker’s enemy, S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, and underestimated his capabilities as a spy, worried that their operation would be found out. Bu Fury didn’t stop until he revealed their hidden aims.

And, when the star-spangled hero Captain America and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter uncovered M.O.D.O.K. as A.I.M.’s leader, they teamed up with disgruntled A.I.M. personnel, kicking off a string of many internal rebellions. But M.O.D.O.K. (almost) always survives!

A.I.M.: COVERT OR PUBLIC?