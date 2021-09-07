Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez on the Return of the Defenders

Ewing: Well, the Peter B. Gillis stuff, obviously. Looking back now it's not quite up there with what he did on DOCTOR STRANGE - which is my main inspiration when I write that character - but it's up there, certainly. And of course, Steve Gerber's work was masterful. But I'm also a huge fan of the more recent run written by Matt Fraction - again, you can probably tell, since I used a whole bunch of it in ULTIMATES. It always bummed me out that that couldn't last longer, but the light that burns twice as bright, etc.

What makes the Defenders stand out from, say, the Avengers or X-Men? What particular itch does this team scratch for Marvel fans?

Ewing: The Defenders are the counterculture. They kind of fall between those two groups - they're not oppressed in the same way the X-Men are, but they're far from celebrities. Part of the appeal of the Avengers is their cool stuff and their cultural cache - even while they're on the outs with the US Government, they're still living in a Celestial, they still have spaceships and quinjets and all the other cool toys, they're still automatically respected and treated as A-listers. The Defenders are essentially a commune of outsiders and people who can't hack it in the establishment world, who collectively sleep on Doctor Strange's couch.

Rodriguez: Because you never know what to expect when you open a Defenders book but for sure it will be weird and awesome at the same time. This is a group that shouldn’t work with characters from everywhere, so diverse, but it does. It works. The team has great members. Doctor Strange, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Beast. Amazing B-listers like Cloud, Nighthawk, Gargoyle. Also wonderful writers and artists.

On the flip side, why has Defenders maybe been a harder sell as an ongoing feature over the past 50 years since they debuted?

Rodriguez: This is a book about a group of losers losing. Defenders never have a victorious end, there is always something wrong, something uncomfortable, melancholic you could say. Despite the win there is gloom and doom around most of the time. [Laughs] I don’t know!

Ewing: Because they can't fit in and won't conform! You can read the solicits and find out the basics, but you can't truly tell what a DEFENDERS book is until you crack it open - if you can work out what it is at first glance, it's not quite DEFENDERS. Personally, though, I'd love to see this Defenders team - however it ends up - sticking around a little. Doctor Strange should always have a bunch of weird houseguests on his couch.