'Alien: Paradiso' Sees a Luxury Resort Ravaged by the Deadliest Life Form in the Universe
Marvel’s next 'Alien' comic book saga arrives this December in Steve Foxe, Edgar Salazar and Peter Nguyen’s 'Alien: Paradiso.'
Marvel Comics’ line of Alien comic book series takes a sharp turn this December in ALIEN: PARADISO. Written by Steve Foxe and drawn by Edgar Salazar with additional art by Peter Nguyen, ALIEN: PARADISO is a five-issue limited series that shines neon lights on the horrors of the iconic franchise with a bold story of the gambles we must take to survive!
ALIEN: PARADISO will introduce fans to an all-new side of the Alien universe as the universe’s deadliest life form discovers a feast of fresh victims at a luxury resort! But these vacationers are far from innocent, and as the Xenomorph bathes this picturesque landscape in blood and carnage, the familiar corruption, greed, and horror that comes with the territory of Alien storytelling rears its ugly head! In a bold twist, each issue will feature special Xenomorph point of view pages drawn by Nguyen, allowing readers to see through the eyes of a Xenomorph as it hunts its terrified targets!
WELCOME TO PARADISO!
Welcome to Paradiso, where the money flows like blood and the blood flows like acid! The Tulum of space, Paradiso is a hidden gem among the colonies with its tropical climate, white sand beaches and a remarkable population of hyper-wealthy criminals. When Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring, they think they’ve hit the job-assignment jackpot. But the only ones getting lucky here are those HUNGRY enough to take what they need.
“With Romulus taking the franchise back to its roots in many respects, I wanted to make sure we were offering readers a story they couldn’t find anywhere else,” Foxe said. “Setting our tale on the sun-kissed shores of a high-end beach resort populated by underhanded criminals, undercover marshals, and underpaid employees immediately spun us in a new direction.
“But as someone who considers Alien perhaps the most perfect film of all time, I hewed very close to the fundamentals of what I found so horrifying in the first place: a small group of people out of their depth, stalked by an unknowable threat in a contained location. Edgar, Peter, and I are working to bring you the Alien you know, love, and fear, but in a way you’ve never seen before. Pull up a beach chair and watch out for the acid splash.”
ALIEN: PARADISO #1 (OF 5)
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by EDGAR SALAZAR & PETER NGUYEN
Cover by IBAN COELLO
Variant Cover by J. GONZO
On Sale 12/11
Check out Iban Coello's cover along with a variant cover by J. Gonzo
