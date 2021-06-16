Comics
Published June 16, 2021

Return to Hadley’s Hope in 'Aliens: Aftermath' #1

Get your first look inside the upcoming issue!

by Marvel

FOR ALIENS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY’S HOPE!

It’s been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley’s Hope colony, but what happened to that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they’ll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed out site will try to do just that.

Landing at your local comic shop on July 14, a terrifying possible future for LV-426 arrives in ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1!

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 cover by Phil Noto
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 cover by Phil Noto

The issue—written by Benjamin Percy with art by Dave Wachter and colors by Chris Sotomayor—is a celebration of the 35th Anniversary of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time. 

Look inside the mighty mag right here, then pre-order it with your LCS before reading on July 14!

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor
ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1 preview art by Dave Wachter with colors by Chris Sotomayor

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more! Pax et Justitia!

