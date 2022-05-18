Comics Superstar J. Scott Campbell Celebrates Spider-Man's Anniversary in New 'Amazing Fantasy' #1000 Cover
Check out J. Scott Campbell’s cover for August’s 'Amazing Fantasy' #1000, the latest in Campbell’s Anniversary Variant Cover series.
This August, Marvel Comics will proudly celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man in a new landmark issue, AMAZING FANTASY #1000!
The giant-sized one-shot will be a collection of stories exploring the past, present and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling brought to life by some of the industry’s top creators. No Spidey celebration would be complete without the work of acclaimed Spider-Man artist, J. Scott Campbell! The top-selling artist behind some of the most iconic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN covers in Marvel history has crafted a gorgeous new variant cover that fans can check out now.
And Spidey isn’t the only Marvel hero celebrating a milestone! Campbell’s AMAZING FANTASY #1000 variant cover will be the latest in his series of stunning Anniversary Variant Covers that mark the anniversary of some of Marvel’s greatest characters. Hitting stands this month will be Campbell’s Anniversary Variant Covers for both THOR and HULK, with many more to come. All these stunning pieces will also be available as Virgin Variant Covers.
“It’s a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the 60th anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture,” Campbell said. “I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy 4 color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with.”
On Sale Now
THOR #25 CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY COVER by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
On Sale 5/25
HULK #5 CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY COVER by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
On Sale 8/31
AMAZING FANTASY #1000 CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Check out these three covers and stay tuned for the reveal of more of J. Scott Campbell’s Anniversary Covers in the coming months!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: First Trailer Introduces Jennifer Walters
TV Shows
‘Echo’: Alaqua Cox Returns to the MCU as Maya Lopez in First-Look Image