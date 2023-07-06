Mary Jane Wins Big in Her First Appearance as Jackpot in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31
Check out Humberto Ramos' new design for Jackpot, Mary Jane’s new super hero persona debuting in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31 on August 9.
Next month’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 will be a special over-sized issue packed with surprises!
A host of all-star talent will join Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to set up their exciting second year on the title with story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest upcoming Spider-projects, and awesome extra bonus stories, including a tale by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Alba Glez that launches Mary Jane’s exciting new era as Jackpot!
Mary Jane Watson’s thrilling new “jackpot” powers were recently explored in the pages of Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu’s hit MARY JANE & BLACK CAT limited series and now, she’s ready to show off her exciting abilities to the Marvel Universe at large as a bona fide super hero! Bronfman and Glez’s touching story will see MJ come to terms with the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred to her family in recent issues before taking to the streets to help others in need!
Mary Jane’s journey as Jackpot will continue in upcoming issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, as well as a yet-to-be-announced new limited series!
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31
Written by ZEB WELLS & MORE
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., ZÉ CARLOS, DAVID LÓPEZ, MARK BAGLEY, ALBA GLEZ, PACO MEDINA, ALBERT MONTEYS & PATRICK GLEASON
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 8/9
Face it, Tiger, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 will be one for the books! Check out Humberto Ramos' csotume design now and pick up the issue when it hits stands on August 9!
