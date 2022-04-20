Comics
Published April 20, 2022

Norman Osborn Returns and Spidey Debuts a New (Goblin-Inspired?!) Suit in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #7 and #8

Learn more about what’s to come in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s 'Amazing Spider-Man' this July.

by Marvel

Next week, Marvel Comics will honor 60 years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN with the launch of a legendary new run by writer Zeb Wells and definitive Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. From the first issue, fans will see the makings of a bold era in the life of Peter Parker.

On the outs with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and even Aunt May, the question that will be on everyone’s mind will be: WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO? The new saga will take another wild turn in July’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 when Norman Osborn returns with big plans for Peter and ushers in one of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years… Courtesy of Oscorp?!

Spider-Man will be getting a new suit complete with accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 Design Variant Cover by Patrick Gleason

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7
Written by ZEB WELLS 
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.  
Design Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 7/6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8
Written by ZEB WELLS 
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. 
On Sale 7/27

Check out the covers and Patrick Gleason’s design sheet right now and pick up AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 this July to discover the story behind the new look! And don’t forget to swing by your local comic shop next week for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1!

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 Covers

